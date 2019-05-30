In the pipeline: Fix for high level of ammonia in Delhi water

In another three years, frequent stoppage of water treatment plants (WTPs) may be a thing of the past with the Delhi Jal Board approving the construction of a 106 MGD (Million Gallons Daily) plant that can treat high levels of ammonia.

The water treatment plant (WTP) will come up in Chandrawal, where the city’s oldest WTP has been operational since 1937. The DJB, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cleared the Rs 598-crore project Wednesday.

“This will resolve the issue of frequent stoppage of WTP due to high ammonia content in Yamuna water discharged by Haryana. The 106 MGD plant will be constructed in addition to the existing 90 MGD plant. It will be able to treat high ammonia content, up to 4 parts per million (ppm), in the raw water of the Yamuna. Currently, the plant has to be shut if 1 ppm of ammonia is present in the raw water,” an official statement said.

“The functional plant at Chandrawal has a capacity of 90 MGD, but after ammonia breaches a certain level, it shuts down. However, the use of ozonation and activated carbon technology will ensure un-interrupted working of the proposed plant,” DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said.

The plant is being funded under the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) scheme, he added.

Water treated at the plant will benefit around 22 lakh people living in Old Delhi, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Naraina, parts of Delhi Cantonment and NDMC areas, the statement added.

At the meeting, the DJB board also approved construction of “the country’s largest STP (Sewage Treatment Plant)” in Okhla at a cost of Rs 1,161 crore.

“The project will have huge impact on the quality of water of the Yamuna. The new STP, of 564 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) capacity, will remove 41,200 kg per day organic pollutant load and 61,600 kg per day solid load from Yamuna,” the statement said.