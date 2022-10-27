In the capital, an arts festival to remind students from Kerala of time growing up

As Kerala School at Delhi’s Canning Road gears up for an arts festival, many in attendance would be reminded of the annual school and college competitions conducted back in the state.

Conducted by the Kerala government’s information and public relations department and Kerala House in Delhi, Thina Delhi Kalostavam 2022, organised on October 22 and 26, has participants from universities such the JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, Central University of Rajasthan, Amity University and Ambedkar University Delhi.

Following the demands by Mythri, the DU north campus Malayali students’ organisation, for an arts festival similar to the one held in Kerala schools and colleges, Kerala House chalked out a plan to replicate it in the national capital this year.

In a first, they hosted 21 competitions, offstage and onstage, with a turnout of 800-1,000 participants.

Haris Pattalam, Mythri’s member, said they approached Kerala house officials with demands for a cultural event two months ago. “The timing could not be better because it is Kerala Piravi on November 1 (the day Kerala was given the status of a state). Since we have Diwali holidays, we are not anxious about our studies falling behind. We have a seven-day event from November 1. I think that will be on a larger scale as all Malayali organisations and student groups have been invited for it,” Haris said.

“There are 4,000 Malayali students just at DU and we have been seeing an enormous turnout over these two days (October 2 and 26). As many as 60 students have participated in most individual events. All expenses are borne by the Kerala government. I have not heard any other student groups from other states at DU speak of such cultural events being organised by their respective governments,” he added.

Emil Jose, a third-year BA programme student from DU, said, “Thina means a place where everyone gathers – home. The word is from the Sangam period. We wanted to convey the parochial element among Malayalis.”

Prepping up for nadanpaat (folk song) category, Sumayya from Lady Shri Ram College said, “I was so happy when I came to know about this competition. After school festivals in Kerala, I used to miss not having any cultural or art events in college. I am participating in three events. The crowd, bustle and audience take me back to my school days.”

At Kerala School, mohiniyattam played out on the first stage as voices rented the air in stage three hall, where Malayalam elocution was being held. Stage two had a group song event, attracting a small crowd to the verandah facing the stage.

Beaming after his victory in the elocution event, Shadeed Hassan from Hindu College said the event had familiar faces. “I used to frequently participate in elocution competitions in school. After coming to Delhi, I was envious of colleges back home and the arts fest they had. This event was par excellence. It had 30 contestants and many used to participate in state-level school events. The bar was quite high, and I’m happy Kerala House could deliver on its promise.”

While watching mohiniyattam on stage one, Shrilima from Miranda House College said: “Unlike the competitions back home where it gets reflected in your academics, this does not provide us with any tangible result, but it certainly makes us feel at home. I know almost everyone seated here, and a level of acquaintance can weed out an unhealthy competition.”

After her group was done with practising oppana, a Muslim dance form popular in Malabar, Liya Shareef from Jamia said that she already bagged third prize in nadanpatt and hoped for a first in oppana. “We have been working hard for this and started practice a week ago. This competition takes away the stress it usually comes with, and we are enjoying it,” she said.