In the absence of fines, many say goodbye to masks in Delhi

While the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public, the absence of an official order till Friday evening left district officials in a fix on whether to levy fines during the day.

In the order eventually issued Friday evening, SM Ali, special secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, said, “DDMA has decided that it is advisory (sic) for all public to wear mask in public places, however, no penalty will be imposed for such offence from immediate effect till further orders.”

Earlier in the day, an official from the West district said: “We are not fining people today. It is a practical problem. Even when we used to levy fines, say, 15 days ago, people would start fighting. Now with the announcement that there will be no fine, what do you think will happen?”

An official from the Central district said, “The number of people wearing masks has gone down today. Earlier, the only thing stopping people from not wearing them was the fine. Now, I encourage people to put it on, at least when they come to the office.”

Experts agree that while fines should be withdrawn, people must be encouraged to wear masks, especially in hospitals and crowded markets.

However, several people at Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets and other public places like Metros and bus stands were seen without a mask. “Yesterday we read that masks are not compulsory and a fine will not be imposed. I support the decision to remove fines since it is difficult for labourers who carry 50 kg of fabric from one area to another to wear a mask,” said Rakesh Kumar, a shopkeeper at Ashoka Bazaar, Gandhi Nagar.