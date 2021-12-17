In targetting AAP for its liquor policy in Delhi, BJP hopes to send message to people of Punjab

The BJP has intensified its attack against the new liquor policy of the Aam Aadmi Party by sending notices to shops citing a “violation” of rules through MCDs, and announcing that it would hold a Chakka jam on January 3 if the policy is not withdrawn.

Senior leaders in the party said their protest would increase in the coming days, as the BJP also wants to make it an issue in the upcoming Punjab elections.

A senior party leader said that by raking up the issue in Delhi, the party wants to send a message to the people of Punjab, where drugs are an issue, that it is a major problem that AAP is not serious in controlling.

A set of politicians from BJP Delhi will be going to Punjab to campaign for the party, where they will rake up the issue, the leader said.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party would launch a mass movement against the Kejriwal government’s new excise policy. “Even then, if the Delhi government does not relent and take back this policy, we will resort to a Chakka jam across the capital on January 3,” he said.

The BJP-ruled MCD has sent notices to several liquor shops in past weeks, citing violations.

A report on the action against liquor shops by North MCD said that showcause notices were also issued to 10 liquor shops. Standing committee chairperson Jogi Ram Jain said the action was taken for violations related to building by-laws and carrying out unauthorised construction.

South MCD said it has given notice to six shops for violating building bylaws and the Delhi Masterplan.

Mayor of East Delhi Shyam Sunder Agarwal said that 34 liquor shops have been given notices, from which documents have been sought. These documents include building maps, house tax, conversion charges etc.

The new policy was aimed at increasing government revenue, improving consumer experience at liquor shops and reducing corruption.

Another aim was to redistribute liquor shops in an equitable way. Earlier, there were several municipal wards where there were no authorised liquor vends and there were reports of bootlegging and illegal vends. As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices.