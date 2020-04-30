In talks with states to let stranded migrants return home: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government is in talks with other states regarding the Centre’s decision to allow stranded migrants to return home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday. He urged people to remain indoors till details of the plan are worked out. The MHA has directed states to designate nodal authorities and develop protocol for sending and receiving stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others due to the nationwide lockdown.

“We are in talks with other states with regard to the MHA order concerning migrants… We will update you in a day or two after carrying out complete planning. Till then, please remain indoors and adhere to the lockdown,” the CM tweeted.

The national capital had faced a crisis late last month when thousands of migrant workers had gathered at its exit points bordering Uttar Pradesh, such as the Anand Vihar bus terminal, demanding arrangements to return home. In the absence of transport options, thousands streamed out on foot. The MHA had subsequently suspended two senior Delhi government officials for the incident, which had also sparked a political blame game between the AAP and the BJP.

The Kejriwal government then notified around 111 government facilities, mainly schools, as shelters for migrants. Currently, around 10,040 people are housed in these shelters. The government had also issued orders asking landlords to waive at least a month’s rent if tenants happen to be migrant workers or students.

“Instances of landlords forcing students for immediate payment of rent or face eviction have been brought to the government’s knowledge. The DMs shall undertake awareness campaign particularly in areas having higher density of workers/migrant workers/students to advise affected persons to lodge complaints… by calling 100,” states the April 22 order.

