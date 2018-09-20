In surprise visit, DoE finds locked labs, dirty desks at govt school, three teachers suspended

Three teachers of a government school were suspended, while the principal, vice-principal and two District Deputy Education officers were transferred, after a surprise inspection of the premises by the Director of the Directorate of Education (DoE) Wednesday. During inspection of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Mukherjee Nagar, Director Sanjay Goel found several irregularities — principal or vice-principal missing during school hours; improper utilisation of new classrooms; dirty desks and corridors; locked computer and accountancy rooms; poorly maintained library and unchecked mid-day meal.

Visiting the school at 10 am on Wednesday, Goel expressed “shock at the sorry state of affairs”. Listing the details in the inspection report, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, Goel suspended the mid-day meal (MDM) in-charge, the accountancy teacher and the guest library in-charge.

Principal S P Garg and vice-principal Yad Ram have been transferred, as they were away during working hours. Goel was later informed that they were at the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Northwest (A) DDE Usha Rani Saini and DDE zone IX Meena Goswami have been transferred.

“It is clear that the DDE District and DDE Zones have never visited the school… Even though GNCT of Delhi and the DoE is spending huge funds for enhancing quantity and quality of education, the callous attitude of officials leads to wastage of all such efforts,” the report said.

On the suspension of MDM in-charge Dr Jagdish, the report said, “No intimation by the MDM in-charge was given in the morning about the presence of students to the NGO which supplies the meal. As a result, even though attendance in the school was approximately 30%, full meal was sent by the NGO resulting in unnecessary expense of the department.” Of the 1,411 students enrolled in the school, 800 were present on Wednesday.

“The rice was only half-boiled, and the kadi supplied by the kitchen was also watery,” it added. Action against the accountancy teacher was taken after a room designated as the commerce room was found locked, while the librarian had not kept weekly magazines on the display stands, said the report.

It added that the ICT lab has not been used for the last six months, while newly built classrooms were converted into staff rooms for teachers or used as administrative rooms.

Officials said the services of the estate manager have also been discontinued.

