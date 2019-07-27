In Supreme Court, Delhi government says Metro policy lacks statutory backing

The Delhi government has questioned the legal standing of the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, which pertains to a set of guidelines being used by the Centre to argue that the state will have to bear the cost of land and operational losses arising out of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project.

In its affidavit in the Supreme Court, the Delhi government’s Transport Department stated that not only will it be “onerous for the state to bear the entire cost of land”, but the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, also does not have any statutory backing.

The state government has made it clear that it does not approve of equal sharing of operational losses as well as the clause that puts the burden of repaying JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) loan on it in case the DMRC defaults.

“It may be pointed out here that the said policy of GoI does not seem to have any statutory backing, as no such reference has been cited…,” it states.

Under the proposal, cleared by the Union Cabinet, the three planned corridors are Aerocity-Tughlakabad (20.2 km), RK Ashram-Janakpuri West (28.9 km) and Maujpur- Mukundpur (12.5 km).

The Delhi government’s share in terms of land cost comes to Rs 2,447 crore. The Metro Rail Policy states that the Centre will provide support to Metro projects in the form of equity and subordinate debt, subject to an overall limit of 20% of the cost of the project. However, the Delhi government has stated in the affidavit that its “legitimate share in the land cost should be Rs.1,223.59 crore, and the remaining 50% land cost should be borne by the GoI.” In the earlier phases of Delhi Metro, Centre and state’s share used to be equal in terms of land cost.

“The said decision needs to be examined by this Hon’ble Court and appropriate directions be passed…,” the affidavit states.

On July 12, the Supreme Court had said work on the project, which promises to boost connectivity in the capital, be started forthwith. The SC order had come following the EPCA’s submission that issues flagged by the Delhi government were “notional” in nature, as DMRC has never registered operational losses or defaulted in paying loans.