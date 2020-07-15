In South, New Delhi, 1 in 4 Covid patients were admitted to hospital

While in New Delhi, 25.3%of the 3,536 people who tested positive in the corresponding duration were hospitalised, South saw 25.2% of 6,533 patients being sent to hospitals. (Representational) While in New Delhi, 25.3%of the 3,536 people who tested positive in the corresponding duration were hospitalised, South saw 25.2% of 6,533 patients being sent to hospitals. (Representational)

One in four people who tested positive for Covid-19 in two districts in Delhi over the past month had to be hospitalised, data accessed by The Indian Express shows.

According to district-wise data between June 14 and July 12, the highest percentage of hospitalisation was seen in New Delhi and South Delhi districts. Both districts also have a large number of hospitals and clinics.

While in New Delhi, 25.3%of the 3,536 people who tested positive in the corresponding duration were hospitalised, South saw 25.2% of 6,533 patients being sent to hospitals. Southeast Delhi also saw 23.7% patients being sent to hospitals.

The districts with the lowest hospitalisation rates were Northeast Delhi at 9.5% and West Delhi at 10.5%. The city’s average hospitalisation rate for those testing positive for the disease is 21.6%.

Hospital admission rate in the city remained higher for those who tested positive through the RT-PCR test at 19%, as opposed to those testing positive through rapid antigen tests at 6.3%.

Experts said that since most tested through RT-PCR tests were those with symptoms, the higher rate was not out of the ordinary. “Those with persistent symptoms and co-morbid conditions are sent to hospitals. In case of RT-PCR tests, this rate is bound to be higher as those who are being tested are usually the ones exhibiting symptoms. For antigen tests, many who have no symptoms are also being tested in containment zones. In any case, the number of people being admitted to hospitals per day is declining in the city over the past three weeks,” said a senior official monitoring testing in the city.

Northeast Delhi, meanwhile, the most densely populated district in the country, has conducted the least number of Covid-19 tests between June 14 and July 12, data shows. The district, which has a population density of 36,155 persons per sq km, conducted a total of 26,425 tests in a month. Of these 3,532 were RT-PCR tests while the rest were antigen tests.

The district with the highest number of tests conducted was South Delhi, which carried out 72,500 tests in a month. Of these, over 40,000 were RT PCR tests. Southwest Delhi, meanwhile, has conducted over 43,000 antigen tests.

Northeast Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal said the low testing rates were reflected because there are no big hospitals in the district. Along with having the highest population density, the district is also the poorest in the state and has the the least number of bank branches.

“If you look at the infrastructure in the district, you realise there are no big hospitals in the area and not a single government hospital. GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals (both of which are Covid facilities) are nearby but in different districts. People living in the area who are tested are counted in other districts as a result. We are making genuine efforts to tests as many people as we can. We have a limited number of people in the team but we are working to the best of our ability,” Kaushal said.

