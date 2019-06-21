Street Wise: In shadow of Qutub Minar, urban village that gets its name from Tughlaq court noble

A favourite noble of Firoz Shah Tughlaq, the chief of chamberlains and a follower of the Sufi tradition — these are among the few things known about the man after whom South Delhi’s Saidulajab is named.

An urban village which has Qutub Minar on one side and Saket on the other, Saidulajab is now known for The Garden of Five Senses and Champa Gali, with its design studios, chic cafes and handicraft stores. According to historians, the khanqah (a structure meant for Sufi gatherings) of 14th Century noble Sayyid-ul-Hujjab Maruf existed in the area where the village now stands.

Over the centuries, the word Hujjab was corrupted, first becoming ajaib and then ajab.

The title Hujjab, says historian Swapna Liddle, indicates that he was the chief of chamberlains.

In the book ‘Monuments of Delhi — Lasting splendour of the great Mughals and others’, compiled by early 20th Century archaeologist Maulvi Zafar Hasan, Maruf is described as a “favourite noble of Firoz Shah (Tughlaq) enjoying the rank and title of Malik Sayyidul Hujjab.”

“Both he and his father, Khuaja Wahid Quraishi, were disciples of Shaikh Nizamuddin, and Firoz Shah conferred great favours upon him, and held such a high opinion of his sagacity that he always consulted him in the affairs of the country. He enjoyed royal favours and confidence until his death,” he wrote.

When Hasan wrote about Hujjab and his khanqah in the early 20th Century, the village was already known as Saidul Ajaib. “The khanqah of Sayyidul Hujjab, after whom the village is known, stands on raised ground and consists of a domed structure to the north, and of two arched dalans (verandahs) opposite to it… The dome structure, which seems to have been the tomb of Sayyidul Hujjab Maruf, contains three compartments… but there is no trace of a grave inside…,” he wrote.

“A resident of the village, whose family has been living in the area for several years now, told me that at one point there used to be the grave of a Sufi saint there. Now, however, houses have been built around it and it is nearly impossible to locate. In Bashiruddin Ahmad’s 1919 book called Waqiaat-e-Dar-ul-Hukumat Delhi, a platform with three unmarked graves in the area also finds a mention,” says historian Sohail Hashmi.

A series of arched cells attached to the khanqah were already occupied by villagers in early 1990s. Over the years, the khanqah too has been lost.

Over the past two decades, Saidulajab has seen its dairies give way to houses, shops and cafes.