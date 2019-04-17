Delhi: In scuffle with snatcher, man falls off train, dies

Toggle Menu
According to police, Roshan Kumar fell on the tracks and his right leg was severed.

While the train was crossing Dhaula Kuan railway station, it slowed down near a slum, police said. (Representational Image)

On his way to Bihar’s Nawada to get married, a 19-year-old man died after he fell from a moving train while fighting off a phone snatcher near Dhaula Kuan railway station Monday.

According to police, Roshan Kumar fell on the tracks and his right leg was severed. His relatives saw him fall and pulled the chain. As he lay writhing in pain, he told them he could identify the man who tried to snatch his phone while he was talking to his fiancee. Soon afterwards, he lost consciousness, and later died at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

DCP (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “We have tracked the accused and will arrest him soon. Even though such cases fall under the Railway Protection Force, we are leaving no stone unturned to work out this case.”

Outside the mortuary, Kumar’s cousin Sonu said the family was going for a wedding and the victim was speaking to his fiancee when a man tried to snatch his phone.

Kumar’s fiancee still doesn’t know he’s dead.

The family boarded the train at New Delhi Railway Station and were travelling in the general coach. While the train was crossing Dhaula Kuan railway station, it slowed down near a slum, police said.

Around that time, Kumar got a call and went near the open gate to talk. That’s when a man in his 20s tried to snatch his phone and Kumar put up a fight. In the scuffle, Kumar, who was holding on to an iron bar, lost balance and fell.

According to police, Kumar was a plumber and the eldest of his four siblings whom he looked after.

His uncle Tulshi Ravidas said, “We had children travelling with us, who are now traumatised… We were going to a wedding, now there will be a funeral.”

