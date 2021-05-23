In review meeting with hospitals, Ghaziabad reviews preparedness for black fungus

A medical worker takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Ghaziabad administration reviewed preparedness for black fungus in a meeting with hospital representatives. The UP government, on Friday, declared black fungus a notified disease under the Epidemic Act. More than 40 patients are currently receiving treatment in Ghaziabad hospitals with symptoms of the disease.

The administration has directed doctors and medical teams to conduct a route analysis of each case in order to trace the source of infection. In order to prevent black marketeering, the officials have been asked to keep a separate record of how many medicines and injections have been procured and distributed for treatment.

Doctors in different hospitals have been asked to create a Whatsapp group to discuss treatment of their respective black fungus patients. As more information about the disease is gathered, the doctors have been asked to prepare an official advisory on it.

While the administration is making Posaconazole injection available to patients through hospitals, the doctors have been asked to prescribe it in only emergency situations. The officials are looking to augment supply of medicines as an alert has been issued.

Meanwhile, the district reported a dip in Covid cases with only 187 having been reported on Saturday. Presently there are 2,259 active cases with the cumulative death toll at 413.