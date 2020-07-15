In report card, wins for Delhi govt: High scorers up, more schools where 100% passed exam

“At one point, students studying in government schools were considered incompetent. Today, government school students have proved they are no less than anyone else,” Kejriwal said. “At one point, students studying in government schools were considered incompetent. Today, government school students have proved they are no less than anyone else,” Kejriwal said.

A day after the CBSE class XII results were declared, a breakdown of the performance of Delhi government schools showed that there was not only a rise in the overall pass percentage, but also an improvement in scores of students. At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that government schools had registered a better pass percentage, at almost 98%, than private schools for the fifth year in a row.

“At one point, students studying in government schools were considered incompetent. Today, government school students have proved they are no less than anyone else. They have proved they are no less in intelligence, and that intelligence of a person cannot be measured by money he/she has… This is not a competition… but until yesterday, government schools were considered inferior, looked down upon. People wanted to send their children to private schools if they had money. But today, the results have overturned such inferior feelings for government schools… students studying in government schools are feeling much more confident,” he said.

An analysis of the Board performance showed that of 916 government schools which had students appearing in the exam, 396 registered a 100% pass percentage — almost double from last year’s 203 schools. The number of schools which had more than a 90% pass percentage has also climbed up from 732 to 897 — meaning that only 19 schools had less than a 90% pass percentage.

There was also a significant increase in the number of students who scored above 90% — it rose from 1,088 students in 2019 to 3,450 students in 2020.

There were other small victories for the AAP government. This was the first class XII board exam given by students of Schools of Excellence, the first of which were started by it last year. These are supposed to be premier government schools, with model conditions and resources. Of five of these schools, three got a 100% pass percentage. Two others had a student each who could not pass.

Another development was a sharp hike in pass percentage of evening-shift schools run by the government. These boys-only schools usually lag behind in academic performance but this year, they registered a 96.53% pass percentage, up from last year’s 89.69%.

Kejriwal said the government’s education department would help those students who had not passed in the compartment exams: “I want to tell the 2% of children who either failed or have got compartment, please do not be disheartened. We are with you. We will conduct extra classes for you. I’m sure this 98% passing result will turn into 100% after we obtain compartment results.”

Later in the evening, Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacted with principals of schools which had a 100% pass percentage. Among these was Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dharampura, Najafgarh, in which all students passed, and the school had a QI (Quality Index) score — the average marks scored by students out of 500 — of 381.18.

“Starting from July, we start to work with children and identify ‘low-performing’ students. We try to understand what is not working for them — if it’s school or home-related. If it is the latter, we counsel parents and the child,” said head of school Saroj Bala.

