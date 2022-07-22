scorecardresearch
In relief to buyers, 17 builders told to refund close to Rs 50 crore over delayed projects

Officials said in July, nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication and in 63 cases, the authority adjudicated the matter and allowed refund with interest at the rate of 9.7%. These adjudications pertain to 17 builders and refund amount is close to Rs 50 crore, officials said.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Gurgaon |
July 22, 2022 2:01:21 am
Gurgaon, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs per the orders, the authority said the refund be paid keeping allottee's right to seek compensation and expenses involved in legal proceedings. Reprpesentational

In a relief to homebuyers, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) Gurgaon on Thursday said it has directed 17 developers to refund an amount close to Rs 50 crore to home buyers for delayed projects and for their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in the stipulated time period.

As per the orders, the authority said the refund be paid keeping allottee’s right to seek compensation and expenses involved in legal proceedings.

In a statement, HRERA chairman Dr K K Khandelwal said, “The authority has ordered to refund deposited amounts to homebuyers after hearing both parties — builders and allottees — and finding builders guilty for non-delivery of units as per builder buyer agreements. The builders should not take homebuyers for granted. RERA has to protect their rights.”

“The builders failed to complete projects and deliver the promised units to homebuyers within stipulated time even after collecting good initial amounts,” added Khandelwal.

Explained

Behind the order

According to officials, the orders were given after multiple complaints had been received from disgruntled homebuyers, who had moved the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority for refund of the amount paid by them to builders after losing hope in getting possession of their units.

In a statement issued Thursday, the authority said, “We adjudicated 23 complaints allowing a total refund of roughly Rs 19 crore. Among these, 11 complaints pertained to Raheja Developers Limited, which has to refund roughly Rs 12 crore. The other complaints include 9 against Ansal Housing and Construction Limited, two against Angle Infrastructure Private Limited and one against Anant Raj Limited.”

The statement further said, “The authority allowed refund of approximately Rs 9.5 crore, adjudicating complaints of 20 homebuyers which pertained to Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, International Land Developers Private Limited, Pareena Infrastructure Private Limited, M3M India Private Limited, Martial Buildcon Private Limited, Spaze Towers Private Limited, Imperia Structures Ltd, ALM Infotech City Private Limited.”

The authority has also allowed refund of nearly Rs 6.81 crore while adjudicating complaints against promoters Samyak Projects Private

Limited, Vatika Limited, CHD developers Limited, DSS Buildtech Private Limited, and Experion Developers Private Limited, the statement said.

V K Goyal, member, HRERA, Gurgaon said, “The authority has directed respondent builders to follow the order. In case they don’t, the complainant can approach the adjudicating authority for execution of orders.”

In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority said.

