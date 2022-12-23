In Rahul yatra, 89-year-old farmer who plans to walk till Kashmir

As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Faridabad on Friday morning, a thin 89-year-old man, holding a wooden cane in one hand and the national flag perched on his shoulder, led the march.

Born in 1933, Karuna Prasad Mishra, a native of Churhat in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, joined the yatra in October 2022 along with his fellow villagers. Since then, his daily routine starts with leading the ‘pad yatra’ at 6 am and walking for over three hours before taking a break.

“I am close to 90, but I do not feel tired. Rahul Gandhi told me to sit in the car, but I refused. I told him I will walk one kilometre ahead of others and motivate them. When I see youngsters walking alongside, I am also inspired to keep going,” he said.

Political Pulse | Hoodas to Surjewala to Selja, all Haryana Cong hands on deck for Rahul Yatra smooth sailing

A farmer by profession, Mishra said he has been a supporter of the Congress for decades. “I believe in the ideology and principles of the party. Congress does not believe in the politics of polarisation. When I heard about the yatra and that a leader like Rahul would be leading it, meine sankalp liya ki main bhi yatra mein hissa lun (I decided that I too must join). After a long time – just like Gandhi’s Satyagraha and Dandi March – a political party has embarked on the streets for a mass political movement,” he said.

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra | Kherli Lala to Badkal Mor | Gurugram to Faridabad | Haryana https://t.co/hdOfjeVaMp — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) December 23, 2022

Mishra said that as a young boy, he participated in several political rallies of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders, during the Partition.

Mishra said that while walking across several states, he spoke to people about their problems and concerns. “Poora Hindustan mera parivar hai (the whole country is my family). At this point, there is massive unemployment, inflation and growing intolerance. Political parties need to take note of this. This yatra should serve as a reminder to the politicians that the public will take to the streets and hold them accountable.”

Mishra said he plans to complete the yatra to Kashmir. “Main nahi thakta (I don’t feel tired),” he said.