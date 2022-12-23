scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

In Rahul yatra, 89-year-old farmer who plans to walk till Kashmir

As a young boy, Karuna Prasad Mishra participated in several political rallies of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders, during the Partition.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, farmerKaruna Prasad Mishra, a native of Churhat in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, joined the yatra in October 2022 along with his fellow villagers. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Faridabad on Friday morning, a thin 89-year-old man, holding a wooden cane in one hand and the national flag perched on his shoulder, led the march.

Born in 1933, Karuna Prasad Mishra, a native of Churhat in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, joined the yatra in October 2022 along with his fellow villagers. Since then, his daily routine starts with leading the ‘pad yatra’ at 6 am and walking for over three hours before taking a break.

“I am close to 90, but I do not feel tired. Rahul Gandhi told me to sit in the car, but I refused. I told him I will walk one kilometre ahead of others and motivate them. When I see youngsters walking alongside, I am also inspired to keep going,” he said.

Political Pulse |Hoodas to Surjewala to Selja, all Haryana Cong hands on deck for Rahul Yatra smooth sailing

A farmer by profession, Mishra said he has been a supporter of the Congress for decades. “I believe in the ideology and principles of the party. Congress does not believe in the politics of polarisation. When I heard about the yatra and that a leader like Rahul would be leading it, meine sankalp liya ki main bhi yatra mein hissa lun (I decided that I too must join). After a long time – just like Gandhi’s Satyagraha and Dandi March – a political party has embarked on the streets for a mass political movement,” he said.

Mishra said that as a young boy, he participated in several political rallies of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders, during the Partition.

Mishra said that while walking across several states, he spoke to people about their problems and concerns. “Poora Hindustan mera parivar hai (the whole country is my family). At this point, there is massive unemployment, inflation and growing intolerance. Political parties need to take note of this. This yatra should serve as a reminder to the politicians that the public will take to the streets and hold them accountable.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

Mishra said he plans to complete the yatra to Kashmir. “Main nahi thakta (I don’t feel tired),” he said.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:51:34 pm
Next Story

Mud roads built inside Karnataka’s Moorkannugudda forest, senior officer calls construction illegal

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close