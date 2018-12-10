In push for sports, five clay tennis courts at Delhi govt school

Bringing tennis to Delhi government schools, five clay courts were inaugurated by Education Minister Manish Sisodia at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No 2 in Punjabi Bagh Sunday. According to officials, the courts can be used by both private and government school students. Coaching, meanwhile, will be provided by Puneet Rawat, who runs tennis academy ‘Tennis O Holic’. However, officials said, rackets and kits will be provided free of charge only to government school students.

“It is a core intervention in sports, where students from government schools can get the best coaching. Most of our schools are idle after hours, so this is the optimum utilisation of resources… Students from private schools can also avail the opportunity,” said Sisodia.

Enrollment for coaching began two weeks ago. Around 180 students are from government schools, of which 140 are from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 2, and 13 are from private schools nearby. The children are aged between 8 and 12 years.

These courts are part of the Delhi government’s initiative to involve various academies, clubs and trainers in the training of student sportspersons in government schools. Under the initiative, private academies can use the premises of government schools for commercial use. But they cannot charge fees from government school students, who must make up half the total number of children enrolled for training at the premises.

Apart from tennis, the private trainer-government school initiative has been extended to other sports such as volleyball, taekwondo, basketball, football, cricket, softball, boxing, kabbaddi, judo, hockey, and athletics among others.

The government is also starting its initiative, “Play and Progress”, to provide financial assistance to “upcoming school sportspersons”.

Eligible students — who have lived in Delhi for the last three years or are regular students of any Delhi school for three years — will receive financial support for nutrition, equipment, medical insurance and travel within the country, with a ceiling of Rs 2 lakh for students up to the age of 14 and Rs 3 lakh for those up to 17 years. Those selected will have to represent Delhi in all tournaments they choose to participate.