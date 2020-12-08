In proposed South MCD budget, no new projects, plan to increase property tax

Owing to the financial crisis, South MCD has also proposed to increase property tax. (File)

No new projects for 2021-22, a proposal to increase property tax to make up for revenue shortfall — the effect of the pandemic is visible in the South MCD’s proposed budget, which has decided to focus mostly on old projects.

In last year’s budget, it had announced 10 new automated multi-level car parking in different areas. This year, the civic body said it has made one of these operational at Green Park, while construction of similar facilities at Adchini Village and Lajpat Nagar Central Market is on.

Among the other projects carried forward from last year include dog collars for sterilised dogs, an engineered landfill site at Okhla, and proposals to increase the per day capacity of construction and demolition waste management to be commissioned at Bakkarwala plant from 500 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes. Setting up another construction and demolition waste management plant at Maidan Garhi has also been repeated in this budget.

Owing to the financial crisis, South MCD has also proposed to increase property tax – from 12% to 14% colonies in A and B categories; 11% to 12% in C, D and E categories; 7% to 12% increase in F, G and H category colonies. However, officials said, the civic body will need permission from its political wing to implement this. A senior official said it would be difficult this year, with MCD polls nearing.

The corporation has also proposed door-to-door collection of property tax in its next budget. Under this, sahayaks will visit residences and help people fill forms and pay the tax online, said a senior official.

