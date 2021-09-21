In policy for spa centres, East MCD bars cross-gender massage

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has formed a policy for the operation of spas and massage centres which states that cross-gender massage would not be allowed, and masks and PPE kits are compulsory if the session lasts more than half an hour, said Mayor of East Delhi Shyam Sundar Aggarwal.

He said he has given an interim approval to the policy and it would be passed later by the standing committee and the House.

Aggarwal said that as per the new policy, only a person from the same gender can offer a massage to a customer. He said the proposal has been formed after there were several reports of prostitution rackets being run in the garb of massage centres. The guidelines have been formed to check sexual abuse and trafficking, he said.

A senior official said it would also be compulsory for these centres to have possession of professional certificates for masseuses. The mayor said officials would conduct inspections to ensure rules are not violated.

Spas and massage centres are required to strictly adhere to the new guidelines of the Delhi government, which prohibit “any form of sexual activity in the premises” and employment of people aged below 18 years, to obtain the health trade licence, officials said.

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, had earlier flagged irregularities and sexual abuse at spas and massage centres, following which a task force was set up to review her report and take action.

Suggestions from the DCW have been incorporated into the government guidelines. The Delhi government guidelines said that male and female spa sections should be in different areas and demarcated with separate entry and no inter-connection. These services should not be provided behind locked doors, it said. Mandatory provision for the production of ID cards of all customers should be ensured and a register containing their contact details, including phone numbers and ID proof, should be maintained, it said.