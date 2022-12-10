In pipeline under streetscaping project, butterfly zones along Delhi roads

To provide a good walking experience for pedestrians, the Public Works Development (PWD) is planning to develop butterfly zones on 14 sample stretches being redeveloped under the Delhi government’s streetscaping and beautification project.

The department has decided to start the Butterfly Zone project from road number 59 at Old Wazirabad in North Delhi, road number 58 at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Nelson Mandela road in South Delhi. It also has plans to develop small biodiversity parks along the roads wherever space is available.

“Besides redeveloping sidewalks and footpaths under the streetscaping project, the department is planning to increase the greenbelt area for beautification and to reduce pollution. We have a lot of space at some of these stretches, so we have come up with the idea to develop a small biodiversity park with different varieties of plants, butterflies, bees and caterpillars,” said a senior PWD official.

The department will plant plants such as harsingar (night-blooming jasmine), Karonda (Carissa carandas), glory bower (Volkameria inermis), rose, pansy, cosmos among others to attract butterflies. “These are some fragrant plants that attract butterflies. Most of these plants have flat-shaped flowers and the butterflies rely on the nectar of the plants and lay eggs. If the insects do not find their host plant, they don’t lay eggs. Due to the lack of these plants, butterfly species are becoming extinct in the capital,” said an official from the PWD horticulture department.

It will also plant native plants and trees like jamun, peepal, Ziziphus mauritiana, amaltas, etc, and medicinal, ornamental and all-season plants. “We will put up notice boards with names, details and benefits of these plants; information boards on different types of butterflies will also be exhibited. Students and children are not well-informed about these, thus, this can facilitate education along with beautification. These greenbelt areas will reduce dust and pollution,” said the officials.

As per information, the PWD officials concerned underwent training from the Delhi forest department, Tughlakabad, South, on how to develop and maintain biodiversity parks, butterfly zones and green belts on these stretches.

Under its ambitious plan to give a European makeover to Delhi roads, the PWD has chosen 16 stretches for streetscaping and redevelopment. Work started in 2019 with seven stretches and later in 2021, the department picked nine more small sample stretches, 500 metres to one km long, including Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shantivan and Chirag Dilli and Rajghat, for thematic redevelopment.