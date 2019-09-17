In pipeline: Single authority for e-vehicle registration in Delhi

With A single-window for clearances – either from the transport or power departments, or power discoms – the Delhi government is looking to make the transition to electric vehicles and associated infrastructure simpler.

An action plan, which summarised suggestions that came up during a two-day-long workshop organised by Delhi government’s advisory body Dialogue and Development Commission and Rocky Mountain Institute in June, was submitted to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday.

Under the electric vehicles push, around 45,000 e-vehicles may hit the city’s roads in the next one year. Many of the suggestions are likely to be incorporated in the Electric Vehicle Policy being finalised by the Transport Department, a senior official said.

The report suggests that the Transport Department, power department, power discoms and other agencies concerned work together to create a single-window clearance system for both registration and approvals of electric vehicles, which shall also cover charging and battery swapping infrastructure approvals.

“The system should enable the submission of all required information at a single location or to a single nodal authority,” states the report, while also pitching for the creation of an EV (electric vehicle) cell within the Delhi government to centralise and coordinate all EV-related activities for passenger and freight transport.

At the workshop in June, nine private players were shortlisted for deploying 35,000 electric and accessible passenger vehicles. In case of EVs for last-mile deliveries of food, parcels and other products, a working group comprising vehicle manufacturers, e-commerce companies among others was created to offer solutions.

Companies such as Zomato, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Uber Eats, Grofers and Blue Dart are part of the group. The group has targeted deployment of 1,000 EVs in the next year. Setting up of 250 public charging and swapping stations is also part of the action plan.