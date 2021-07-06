In Palwal, oxygen production plant, increase in beds to tackle possible third Covid wave

Apart from establishing the oxygen supply plant, the Palwal administration and health department are also working towards increasing the number of beds available at health centres for Covid patients. (File)

Amid fears that a third wave of Coronavirus is likely to hit the country in the coming months, the Palwal health department has stepped up efforts to augment its health facilities, most significantly working towards setting up an oxygen production plant at the district’s Civil Hospital.

According to officials, an oxygen supply plant has already been set up at the hospital, while an oxygen production plant is expected to be ready by the end of next month. At present, the Palwal Civil Hospital is receiving oxygen from a Panipat-based plant.

“An oxygen plant has been started in the district following the directions of the Chief Minister to create oxygen plants in all the districts and keeping in mind the alert due to the Delta Plus variant. Apart from the already established oxygen supply plant, work has also been started to set up an oxygen production plant,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Brahmdeep Singh.

“A tender has been issued for the oxygen production plant and the company has started the work as well. It should begin operations by the end of next month. The plant will provide major relief to patients since bringing oxygen from the Panipat plant tends to take quite a bit of time,” he said.

Although Palwal currently has less than 40 active Covid cases, the health department has been making efforts to increase the health facilities available to residents in the district “to fight the Delta Plus variant”. No cases of the same, however, have been detected in Palwal as yet.

“Just when we got relief from the outbreak of the second wave of Coronavirus, the Delta Plus variant has once again increased difficulties. It is spreading in bigger cities, and 50 cases have been confirmed of the variant in the country, including one in Faridabad. The Central Government has directed eight states, including Haryana, to make arrangements and remain alert,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Apart from establishing the oxygen supply plant, the Palwal administration and health department are also working towards increasing the number of beds available at health centres for Covid patients. Officials said that although the isolation wards in the Civil Hospital have 100 beds until now, these are being increased to 150.

“In addition, 50 beds will also be added at the Civil Hospital in Hodal, and temporary beds will be arranged at all the community and primary health centres,” said Dr Singh.

Officials said that the pace of vaccination has also been increased in the hope of better combatting a third wave if and when it hits, with camps now being organized at the village level and vaccines being administered at Anganwadi centres, apart from community and primary health centres.

As per the daily bulletin issued by the Palwal health department on Monday evening, the district currently has 38 active Covid cases, of which 30 are in home isolation. The district has so far recorded 10,880 cases of Coronavirus, of which 10,691 have recovered from the infection and 151 have succumbed to it.