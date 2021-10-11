In Northwest Delhi, dip in street crime since launch of all-women patrol team

Nearly three months since the launch of women-centric beats and intensified patrolling in Delhi’s Northwest district, police Sunday said there has been a 31% dip in crimes against women and 23% dip in street crimes in the area. According to police, the dip is mainly because of women beat officers who have been deployed on streets and at crime-prone areas every day.

In July, the Northwest district had introduced an all-women beat at each police station to patrol the streets two to three times a day on bikes and police vans. This was done to ensure safety of women in the area and curb crimes against women.

Senior officers deployed 46 women constables in sensitive areas and asked them to conduct house checks, patrolling, and conduct surveys at high footfall areas such as parks and malls. Most of these constables were earlier working at public facilitation desks. The constables were also provided with two-wheelers and vans to help them in patrolling.

Police said the drive has not only helped citizens but has motivated women constables in the district to perform better. DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the 46 constables have solved more than 116 cases in the last three months and arrested 137 criminals.

“These constables were sent to JJ clusters and markets in Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur, Pitampura. They also covered malls, metro stations and schools. We wanted the presence of women among our staff so that people can freely approach us and file complaints. Now, more women approach us and tell us about men who either stalk or harass them. They trust our constables,” said the DCP.

While more complaints of molestation, harassment and abuse were reported, there was a decrease in the number of cases and PCR calls in the area.

According to data provided by the Delhi Police, there has been a 31 per cent dip in crimes against women and a 23 per cent dip in street crimes such as snatching and robbery where women are targeted.

The woman constables have also helped several complainants by providing them with legal help in cases of dowry harassment.

A total of 243 women senior citizens who live alone in residential areas such as Pitampura and Model Town were provided medical and legal aid by the constables.

One of the constables, T Zolian Sangi (24), conducts patrolling on a bike.

Sangi said she now feels “motivated” about her job and wants women to feel safe like she does: “We go to malls, parks and colonies at least two times a day. I have interacted with school children, their mothers, old women and working individuals. We get different complaints every day and try to resolve their issues.”

Another constable, Kiran from Bharat Nagar, recently chased and fought off a man who allegedly snatched a woman’s phone in Bharat Nagar. Kiran was on patrol when she heard the woman screaming.

“She ran after the snatcher who had a knife and fought with him bravely and apprehended him,” said a police officer.

DCP Rangnani said she will ask senior officers to deploy more women in the district to bring the crime rate down and improve public-police relations further.