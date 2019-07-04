In North Delhi, 49 buildings declared dangerous

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has declared 49 buildings dangerous in a survey conducted to determine structural safety of buildings, after several house collapses were reported during monsoon last year.

The North MCD claims to have surveyed over 7 lakh houses. The details were given in reply to questions asked by councillor Tilak Raj Kataria in the Standing Committee meeting Wednesday. These include 18 buildings in Narela and 26 in City-Sadar Paharganj zone.

Surveys by the East and South MCDs have reportedly found no dangerous buildings, officials said.

A senior North MCD official said that some buildings have been demolished and others are in the process of being razed. Additionally, 88 buildings, including 63 in Rohini and 18 in Narela, were served notices for immediate repair or face action.

Seven people — four children, two women and a man — had died, while five were injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Ashok Vihar in September last year. Later in February, a four-storey building had collapsed in Devnagar area of Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Kataria said that precautionary measures will be taken to ensure no such incident happens during this monsoon.

The councillors also demanded formation of a ‘dangerous building cell’ in each zone to deal with such buildings. North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi informed the house that they have already formed such a cell in Sadar Paharganj zone. “Similarly in Karol Bagh, four to five newly-joined officials have been given similar task,” she said.