In Noida, hospitals see Covid ICUs running full

A dedicated Covid facility, Yatharth Hospital in Noida Extension, has 90 patients across 100 ICU beds. At Jaypee Hospital, 40 out of 50 ICU beds are occupied.(Representational)

As ICU beds for Covid patients in private hospitals in Noida fill up fast, the Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO said that one of the reasons for the sudden increase could be people delaying treatment.

“The possible reason for escalation in ICU admission is delay in treatment. Every patient must remember that the first three days of symptoms appearing is very crucial. A lot of times people wait for testing and further treatment. By the time the situation is understood, they might require oxygen supply or admission in ICU. We haven’t yet received any report of a patient in home isolation being directly admitted to ICU since we track them closely,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to officials, between 45%-50% patients who are tested positive every day remain in home isolation.

At the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), all 25 ICU beds are occupied. The institute now plans to increase the total ICU beds to 80. At Sharda Hospital, half of the 60 ICU beds are occupied at present. These will be increased to 140.

Besides Sharda and GIMS, four other hospitals offer ICU services for Covid patients. In Fortis Hospital Sector 62, all 8 ICU beds are occupied, while at Kailash Hospital, 27 out of 57 beds are occupied. A dedicated Covid facility, Yatharth Hospital in Noida Extension, has 90 patients across 100 ICU beds. At Jaypee Hospital, 40 out of 50 ICU beds are occupied.

