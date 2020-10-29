In Noida, 25 teams to curb pollution

With Noida’s AQI averaging between 410 and 450 in the ‘hazardous’ category for the last 48 hours, authorities are looking at ways to curb local sources of pollution. As per ACQIN data, PM 10 levels were recorded at 413 while PM 2.5 spiked to 215 Wednesday as against an ideal limit of 50.

“We do not have a conclusive study as to what amount of pollutants are emitted by which particular activity. But overall, construction and traffic add to pollution considerably,” said Pramod Kumar, Regional Officer, UP Pollution Control Board.

According to officials, 25 teams are working across the district to implement emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) including mechanised sweeping and water spraying.

