In next Delhi budget, special focus on MCD

With preparations for the annual budget of the Delhi government underway, priorities for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are also on the minds of senior AAP leaders.

According to sources, the main issues for which the Delhi government is expected to make an allocation for the MCD are sanitation and tackling landfill sites.

Sanitation and solid waste management are the responsibility of the civic body, and AAP had been attacking the erstwhile BJP-led MCD over the lack of cleanliness and the three garbage mounds in Delhi continuously over the past two years.

BJP, meanwhile, had accused the AAP government of meting out step-motherly treatment to the corporation and not giving it enough funds to pay employees and tackle the issue.

Now that AAP has won 134 out of 250 wards in the polls, its priority is to ensure efficient collection and disposal of garbage.

“It is our priority. People are already observing that the city is cleaner now. Fulfiling our promise of a world-class city will be the main priority in the first year. We have also spoken to the senior leaders involved in writing the state budget and have told them that general sanitation and action to reduce the height of landfill sites are areas where we need the most help,” said a senior party leader.

Over the last two weeks, senior AAP leaders, including CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, have been sharing ‘before and after’ photos of areas where there were mounds of garbage before AAP won the MCD polls and where a clean-up has happened since. Several councillors from wards across the city have been tweeting the photos.

“When we went to the people before elections and asked them what they wanted, the first thing they mentioned was cleanliness. We directed our councillors to start working the day after they were elected and ensure that the dirtiest areas in their neighbourhoods are transformed,” another AAP leader said.

Between 2015 and 2022, BJP and AAP fought a pitched battle over the disbursal of funds for the corporation, with BJP alleging step-motherly treatment and AAP alleging blatant corruption. The lack of funds meant that several MCD employees, including sanitation workers and teachers, went on regular strikes during this time. “We do not expect a fund crunch to happen. We were able to double the Delhi government’s budget within a few years and are confident of doing the same with MCD as well,” the leader said.