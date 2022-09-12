scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

In news for wrong reasons, increasing number of pitbulls now being abandoned

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder of Friendicoes, said, ‘We have had a spate of abandonments, up to five a week’.

Pitbulls, which were originally bred for bull-baiting where the dog fights bulls, are strong, high-energy dogs that have specific needs when it comes to care and training. (Representational)

With recent incidents of pitbulls having attacked people, including children in Delhi-NCR, the breed is increasingly being abandoned by pet owners.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder, Friendicoes, an organisation that helps find homes for abandoned pets, works with street dogs, and runs a shelter in Delhi, said, “We had a spate of abandonments, up to five a week, soon after the Lucknow episode. Even now, there’s a relentless flood of requests to take in pitbulls or Bully Kuttas rescued in bad shape.” In July, a pet American Pit Bull Terrier attacked an 82-year-old woman in Lucknow, and she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Also read |Pet pit bull attacks woman in Gurgaon

Seshamani said that they had rescued two Bully Kuttas in two weeks and the dogs were injured. Some abandoned dogs have also come with skin problems and maggots, and are emaciated, she added.

Pitbulls, which were originally bred for bull-baiting where the dog fights bulls, are strong, high-energy dogs that have specific needs when it comes to care and training.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...Premium
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...
Don't miss |What vets say about rearing, training big dogs

The recent abandonments have, in fact, been an eye-opener on how many homes had the breed as a pet, Seshamani said.

Tandrali Kuli, who also works with Friendicoes, said that with an increasing number of pitbulls being abandoned, the organisation now deals with around three such animals every week.

Explained |Pitbull, the strong ‘bully breed’ of dog that has attacked several people around Delhi

Kirtana, a rescuer working out of Delhi-NCR also said that there has been a clear, unprecedented increase in recent months of pitbulls being abandoned or needing rehoming due to the accidents. Kirtana said she knows of an average of around two to three abandoned pitbulls every week. The numbers were lower before the recent incidents – around one or two such cases a month – she added.

Advertisement

In March, Saniya, 18, rescued Maximus, an American pitbull terrier that was found abandoned, tied to a tree in Noida. The dog, around a year and a half old now, has not been adopted yet, and with the recent news, it is even more difficult to find a home for it, she said. The dog was anxious soon after its rescue and needed training and conditioning, said Nikita, who is fostering it.

More from Delhi
Also read |Lucknow residents urged to avoid ‘dangerous breeds’ as pets

Finding suitable homes for abandoned pitbulls has been difficult, Kirtana said. Since they are usually abandoned when they are no longer small, the abandoned dogs often develop separation anxiety and other behavioural disorders, she said. “People did not try to understand what may have triggered the pitbulls in question, that the animals in the news may not have been walked, or given breed appropriate mental or physical exercise. The pets they had at home then became a danger in their minds,” Kirtana said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:04:31 pm
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have reportedly found a new home

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement