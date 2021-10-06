In new study, IIT-Kanpur to assess pollution sources in Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding between IIT Kanpur and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to track sources of air pollution in real time and generate forecasts for air pollution management.

The air quality will be interpreted on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, molecular markers, and secondary organic and inorganic aerosols will also be factored in. Monitoring of oxides of nitrogen, sulphur dioxide, ozone, elemental carbon, organic carbon and other organic compounds will be part of the project, besides forecasting air quality and air quality index at multiple locations within and outside Delhi, according to a release from the government. The Delhi government will allocate Rs 12.727 crore for the “real-time air pollution source apportionment and forecasting for advance air pollution management” project.

A detailed proposal for the project was submitted by Professor Mukesh Sharma of IIT Kanpur, and it will be executed by a team comprising members from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and IISER Mohali. The DPCC, acting as the nodal agency, will finalise the terms of reference and payment conditions for the study. “Low-cost unmanned spatial monitoring of hotspots and critical areas” is on the anvil, according to the release. The project is meant to identify the sources of air pollution at any spot in Delhi — vehicles, biomass burning, stubble burning and industries. Action can be taken by the government depending on the sources identified.