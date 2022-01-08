In New Delhi Municipal Council’s budget, plan to set up ‘school of excellence’, EV push

A ‘school of excellence’, a dedicated cycle track from New Moti Bagh to North and South Block, purchasing only e-vehicles for official use, and not imposing any new tax or increasing property tax for the upcoming financial year – these are among the plans proposed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its annual budget for 2022-23 on Friday.

In the education sector, taking a leaf out of the Delhi government’s initiatives, the NDMC has proposed to redevelop its school at Lodhi Road as a ‘World Class School of Excellence’ under which there will be two schools – Navyug Girls International School and NDMC Boys International School. “Once set up, the schools are expected to cater to more than 3,000 students,” said NDMC chairman Dharmendra.

Other education initiatives proposed include a nature-based classroom in 10 schools, five cycling clubs, science parks, introduction of vocational courses recognised by CBSE, and language labs in all its schools. “The NDMC has successfully implemented smart classrooms in all its schools from classes VI to XII to provide e-learning solutions. Now, it has been decided to extend this facility to the primary section as well. We will provide high bandwidth LAN to all schools for better connectivity,” he added.

Besides, NDMC’s major focus this year is a pollution free and environment friendly district. To curb pollution, the civic agency has decided to stop purchase of petrol and diesel-based cars for official use and go electric.

As of now, the NDMC has installed 60 e-charging stations in its areas and is planning to install 100 more in 2022. A fleet of e-scooters are planned to be deployed this year, complementing the smart bikes. Its cycle-in-city scheme is expected to put in place dedicated cycle tracks for office goers to cycle to work in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Other proposals include developing smart bus queue shelters in consultation with the Delhi Transport Corporation; more pink toilets for women and constructing third gender toilets; resurfacing 20 roads in the New Delhi area.

Among other green measures, the council has not renewed its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after its expiry and is taking fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers including hydel and solar energy.

All NDMC services are set to go digital as well, with a common payment portal to be implemented this year. Till now, it has developed 49 citizen-centric online services.

“The NDMC does not propose any increase in property tax rates for 2022-23,” said Dharmendra.

The chairman presented a budget with a moderate surplus of Rs 135.84 crore in the current financial year (2021-22) and Rs 178.95 crore for financial year 2022-23. It also shows a moderate increase in both receipts and expenditure. “NDMC is confident of ending the year with a net surplus, like previous years. We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi in a state befitting the national capital,” he said.

According to the budget, the receipts of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 is Rs 4,381.43 crore, whereas it was Rs 3,915.79 crore in 2021-22. The total expenditure reserved for the next financial year is kept at Rs 4,202.48 crore. Last year, it was Rs 3,678.45 crore as per the revised estimate.