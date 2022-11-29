scorecardresearch
In neighbourhood, some suspicions are confirmed

Following Deepak’s arrest, his wife said, “We don't know much. Police came and picked him up. We later found they were being accused of killing Das.” She alleged that Das had harassed her in the past and tried to touch her inappropriately.

The family lived in Trilokpuri. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Hardly a kilometre away from the apartment where Anjan Das was killed allegedly by his wife Poonam and his stepson Deepak, the man’s family said they knew something was “wrong” when he went missing.

Deepak, who works as a waiter, meanwhile, alleged that his wife and sister were being “molested” by Das, said police. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “We have found that Das tried to molest and attempted to rape them. Poonam and Deepak got frustrated and angry and planned this sometime in April.”

She also claimed Deepak had told her Das was dead but did not share more details.

Deepak’s sister too made allegations of being groped by Das and also claimed she had approached police regarding this. Police said they received no formal complaint from the family.

“Everything (the murder and disposing of the body parts) was done in less than two days because it was summer, and the body was decomposing. The family has a 160-180 litre fridge which they used to store the body,” said an officer.

In Trilokpuri, Sushila, who lived with her family on the same floor, said, “They moved in 4-5 years ago. We didn’t talk much but we had asked about Das when we didn’t see him for months. Poonam told us he went back to Bihar, and will stay there. There were issues between the couple but we didn’t think much.”

Another neighbour, Lala Ram, said, “I remember seeing them carrying something in polybags at odd hours but we thought they were carrying groceries. The couple didn’t interact much with others here.”

