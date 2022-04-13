In meeting with PM Modi, Delhi BJP MPs assessed on social media performance

The seven MPs from Delhi, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, were told to use their social media more effectively and given a document by the PM’s team which carried an assessment of their performance on social media, it is learnt.

The MPs were “judged” on two parameters, each having 16 points.

The first parameter was using social media platforms to amplify the Centre’s scheme, BJP achievements, and exposing the opposition.

The second was raising issues against the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Centre’s schemes and the BJP’s accomplishments that needed to be promoted include the party’s recent assembly victory in four states, a speedy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, free ration scheme, PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and the Operation Ganga to bring back students from Ukraine.

The MPs were also assessed on the basis of how they took on AAP on social media – from the party’s performance in states except for Punjab to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment bill, the Delhi government’s new liquor policy, and the recent anganwadi workers’ protest, it is learnt.

Sources further said that West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari were seen as proactive when it came to raising issues on social media while Northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans was seen to be lagging.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir was appreciated by the PM’s aides for using social media for helping people during Covid, sources said.

Since the meeting, sources said that the MPs have made it a point to be more visible online.

“One can see that most MPs are now more active and using small videos to take on the AAP government,” said a senior BJP leader.

“When senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia went to Gujarat schools, MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Verma and Tiwari were quick to react and went to Delhi government schools and streamed videos live from there,” he further said.

The handout given to the MPs also mentions whether their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts are verified and the number of followers each has.

MPs from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Odisha were also present at the PM’s official residence on April 7 during the breakfast meeting, and similar feedback was given to them by the PM’s aides.