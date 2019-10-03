In meeting with DCPs, Delhi Police chief brings up need to highlight ‘good work’ in media

To prevent senior police officers from leaking internal communications and ensure “positive stories” are published in the media, a special meeting of 15 DCPs was called by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at the police headquarters Monday afternoon.

A message was sent to all DCPs Monday morning by special CP (crime) Satish Golcha, and they were asked to reach the meeting at 3 pm. “The agenda was about their relationship with the media, and it started with slides about dos and don’ts along with guidelines made by the ministry of home affairs,” a senior officer said.

This is the first time DCPs have been called for such a meeting, an officer said, adding that in the last six months, two media workshops were conducted for DCPs, but were taken by senior journalists.

During Monday’s meeting, Golcha showed news reports on recent incidents of snatching, and told them that the next day they must make an effort to get positive news published if the case was cracked. According to one officer, DCPs were not sure if Patnaik would attend the meeting, but he reached midway. He is learnt to have taken a stern view of some recent crimes, and the conduct of some DCPs. “He raised the issue of details of law and order meetings being shared with the media,” an officer said.

Golcha also checked how many press releases each DCP had issued. Later, Patnaik asked them to form cordial relations with the media and to give them press releases of their “good work”. “DCPs were also asked to read the content of FIRs of heinous cases more carefully,” an officer said.