In meeting, Delhi Police chief pulls up top cops over border breach

All DCPs and senior Delhi Police officers were pulled up by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava in a recent crime review meeting at Delhi Police Headquarters — days after the Republic Day violence when hundreds of protesters forced their way into the capital and stormed Red Fort, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources told The Indian Express that the officers were pulled up during a crime review meeting held on Saturday through video-conferencing, which lasted around two hours — from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. “DCPs were first asked about which border point comes under their jurisdiction, where they had been deployed, and what action they had taken when protesters managed to breach that point,” said a source.

All 14 DCPs present in the meeting gave an explanation, following which they were asked when their personnel first fired teargas, when they alerted their seniors about the situation, and when they passed on information to other districts.

Sources said the police chief pulled up officials posted at Singhu and Ghazipur borders, but not those posted at Tikri, Red Fort and ITO. “He said what had transpired at Red Fort was not good,” said a source.

Addressing a press conference a day after the Republic Day violence, Shrivastava had said not a single life was lost as Delhi Police showed extreme restraint. He also wrote to his staff thanking them for their service. “You showed great patience despite the farmers’ agitation turning violent. 394 of our friends were injured in the violence and some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment,” he said in a letter.

On Monday, Shrivastava visited the Ghazipur border and took stock of security arrangements. He addressed the Delhi Police personnel deployed in the area and appreciated the hard work done by them.