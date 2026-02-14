In MCD’s 17,583-cr Budget, sanitation, education get top allocations

At the MCD House on Friday, the Budget presented is 3.4 per cent higher than last year. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday passed an overall budget of Rs 17,583 crore for 2026-27 with an addition of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the estimates presented in December last year.

At Rs 4,797 crore, the sanitation sector gets the highest allocation, followed by the education sector, which gets Rs 3,265 crore.

The public health and medical aid sector gets an allocation of Rs 1,925.6 crore. The Engineering department has been allocated Rs 1,884.43 crore, marking the fourth-largest allocation. The overall budget is around 3.4% higher than last year’s 17,002 crore.

As he presented the Budget, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi highlighted multiple new initiatives — ranging from property tax relief in rural areas to the regularisation of daily wage employees. He underlined that no new taxes have been added. The Budget was presented following deliberations with the Standing Committee chairpersons, the Opposition and all the councillors, he said.