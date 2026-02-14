In MCD’s 17,583-cr Budget, sanitation, education get top allocations

At Rs 4,797 crore, the sanitation sector gets the highest allocation, followed by the education sector, which gets Rs 3,265 crore.

Written by: Drishti Jain
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 09:30 AM IST
MCD budgetAt the MCD House on Friday, the Budget presented is 3.4 per cent higher than last year. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain)
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday passed an overall budget of Rs 17,583 crore for 2026-27 with an addition of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the estimates presented in December last year.

The public health and medical aid sector gets an allocation of Rs 1,925.6 crore. The Engineering department has been allocated Rs 1,884.43 crore, marking the fourth-largest allocation. The overall budget is around 3.4% higher than last year’s 17,002 crore.

As he presented the Budget, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi highlighted multiple new initiatives — ranging from property tax relief in rural areas to the regularisation of daily wage employees. He underlined that no new taxes have been added. The Budget was presented following deliberations with the Standing Committee chairpersons, the Opposition and all the councillors, he said.

Highlighting that sanitation and environmental management remain top priorities, Wahi announced that Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites will be cleared by the end of 2026, and the Ghazipur landfill by the end of 2027.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said, “The Budget has been prepared keeping in mind the needs and expectations of the residents of Delhi.”

Wahi announced tax relief and benefits for rural areas, outlining that ancestral houses — up to 500 square meters — in 49 villages declared fully “rural” will be granted complete exemption from house tax. In urban villages, he said, property tax on residential buildings — up to 200 square meters — owned by original residents will be waived.

Meanwhile, a provision has also been made to grant a 15% rebate in property tax to all Group Housing Societies upon timely payment. For improving sanitation, the civic body in each ward will provide financial assistance of Rs.25,000 to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for repair and maintenance works.

Addressing the concerns of municipal workers, Wahi said they have ensured that all multi-tasking staff (MTS) working with the MCD will receive the benefit of equal pay. “In a significant policy shift, as many as 375 ‘Beldars’ employed between 2006 and 2012 across engineering, health, AYUSH and other departments will be regularised from a future date,” he said in his speech.

The civic body will also induct 70 mechanical road sweeping machines. Moreover, this time, the corporation will prioritise unemployed graduates and allocate new parking spaces that can accommodate 100 vehicles for employment. These parking spaces will be awarded through a lottery system after tendering, ensuring transparency, he said.

Wahi also announced that a new scheme targeting women and differently-abled persons has been introduced. Under this initiative, 15 widows, single mothers and disabled persons in each ward will receive financial assistance of Rs 21,000 for their daughters’ weddings. Additionally, economically disadvantaged women in each ward will be provided with 10 sewing machines, and disabled individuals will receive 10 bicycles per ward.

An allocation of Rs 22 crore has been announced with a focus on repair and maintenance of dilapidated schools, while approximately Rs 18 crore has been allocated for minor repairs in other schools.

