In Master Plan, DDA to include suggestions of those on margins

Following the Delhi Development Authority’s call for suggestions for Master Plan 2041, slum dwellers and people in unauthorised colonies have raised apprehensions regarding displacement under rehabilitation policy and have demanded better drinking water, toilet facilities and affordable housing schemes.
Wednesday’s hearing saw participants submit suggestions orally on JJ colonies and solid waste management, the DDA said. “We have assured them that there is no displacement plan even if it is an in-situ rehabilitation scheme for slums or PM Uday for unauthorised colonies. People will not lose their land,” said a DDA official.
