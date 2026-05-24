In Lutyens’ Delhi robbery case, local gang leader arrested, plotted robbery with domestic help, say cops

On May 13, 2025, Nihal Hasan, who allegedly leads a local gang, walked out of Tihar Jail in Delhi after getting bail in a robbery case. A year later, however, he was apprehended again by the Delhi Police — this time in a different robbery case.

A team led by ACP Satendra Mohan arrested Nihal after a raid in Khajuri Khas area of Northeast Delhi on Saturday for allegedly robbing jewellery worth Rs 25-30 lakh last month from a businessman’s house on Lutyens’ Delhi’s Tughlak Road, along with five others. A senior police officer said, “He has over 20 cases registered against him. He has been convicted in seven… most of them are under sections of robbery and attempted murder.”

According to the police, the robbery took place on April 16. Sushil, one of the key accused, allegedly executed the robbery plot with Nihal, among others, just four days after he was hired as a domestic help at the house of businessman Ashok Chawla, whose son Pranav owns Gurgaon-based liquor firm Whiskin Spirits. Nihal allegedly plotted the robbery with Sushil and was one of the main conspirators, said police.

On the day of the incident, Pranav’s family members had allegedly allowed Sushil for what they assumed was a routine visit. They were, however, alarmed when five more men allegedly accompanied him, armed with hammers and sticks, police said. The group allegedly threatened and manhandled the family members and robbed jewellery worth Rs 25-30 lakh within 15-20 minutes, said police.

Officers said that a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused after identifying them using CCTV footage secured from the area. According to a police officer, Sushil had been hired by the family following a recommendation from another domestic help who had previously worked for them.

At the time of the incident, Pranav’s father Ashok, his mother, wife, and son were present at the home, said police.

“Around 7:30 pm, Sushil entered the property and was allowed in by the family as they knew him. But four of his accomplices also followed him in,” an officer said.

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According to the police, the group of men had allegedly arrived near the house in an SUV with a fake number plate and left after allegedly ransacking it. Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers, adding that raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

“The group entered the house through the front door, locked it, and went out through the back door. Pranav reached the house with his friend after the incident and had to break open the door,” an officer said.

“There was no CCTV camera on the front side of the house, while the ones at the back were defunct,” the officer added.

On how Nihal came to be part of the group, an officer said, “Nihal met another accused, Devender, in jail who knew Sushil. Devender and Sushil are still absconding.”

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Apart from Hasan, three people had been arrested earlier in connection with the case. The first three arrests came on April 19 after police carried out raids in Mumbai. The arrested accused were identified as Raman Kamat (38), Guddu (35), and Rohit.

According to the police, Kamat had previously been employed at Pranav’s house and had left just days before the robbery. “Kamat worked for a few days at Pranav’s house and then left. Before him, one Rohit was employed at the house, who also worked for 10 days. They both knew each other,” a police officer said.

“Raman then recommended Sushil’s name to be employed as a domestic help. Sushil is the main accused in this case. He planned the robbery with five others..,” the officer added.