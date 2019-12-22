In letter to MHRD, Jamia reiterates probe request

At a protest against the new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on Friday. Praveen Khanna At a protest against the new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on Friday. Praveen Khanna

Jamia Millia Islamia’s registrar has written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) to reiterate the demand for a high-level or judicial inquiry into the events of last Sunday and for an FIR against “unlawful entry” by police into the campus. He has also written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking an investigation.

Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan had filed a police complaint at Jamia Nagar police station Monday against “unprovoked and brutal action” by “unruly policemen” forcibly entering the campus Sunday and “mercilessly beating students”. But no FIR has been filed so far.

On Friday, registrar AP Siddiqui wrote to the JCP requesting that “immediate action” be taken on the proctor’s application.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had requested a judicial enquiry during a meeting with higher education secretary Amit Khare. On Friday, Siddiqui re-iterated this request in a letter to the joint secretary of higher education stating that an early action “will restore the sense of justice in the students”.

