In-laws opposed to inter-faith marriage, man hangs self in Noida

A 24-year-old allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Noida on Saturday and left behind a suicide note, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that he had been harassed by his in-laws ever since he married his wife, who is from another religion, earlier this year. Police identified the victim as Mohit Thakur, a resident of Noida’s Sector 54.

“We received information that a man’s body was found hanging in Sector 54. A complaint has been received against his in-laws. As per the post-mortem, the death was due to hanging. It has been alleged that he took the step after being harassed by the in-laws following his inter-faith marriage. We are questioning acquaintances to ascertain details,” said Gyan Singh, the Sector 24 SHO.

According to the victim’s family, Mohit met the woman in Noida some years ago and they got married earlier this year. His father Satendra Pal said the family wanted him to marry someone else, and they had even fixed a date, but Mohit decided not to go ahead with it.

The family said the woman converted after marrying Mohit.

Police said both families objected to their marriage. Mohit’s family claimed they eventually came around to the idea, but the woman’s parents did not.

According to them, the woman’s family ceased communication with her and the couple shifted to Jaipur, where Mohit did odd jobs to make ends meet.

In October, a wedding was due to take place in the woman’s family and she got in touch with her relatives after looking at their social media posts. Her family asked her to come see them, and to resolve their differences. But once she returned, her parents allegedly refused to let her go back to Mohit.

“From the initial investigation it is evident that the victim had been disturbed…. One accused, Dilshad, has been arrested,” said Singh.

Around Diwali time, Pal spoke to the woman’s father, who refused to relent. “They said they will never send her back to Mohit. This disturbed Mohit a lot but he never mentioned this to anyone, and we did not realise something this extreme could happen.”

According to Mohit’s family, on Saturday evening, the woman’s father and relative came to their house and threatened them. Police said they are verifying this claim.

The following day, his body was found hanging in a forested area in Sector 54. The family also alleged that a Sector 54 chowki in-charge had threatened Mohit at the behest of the woman’s family.

“Two complaints had been given by the woman’s family… As routine, the policeman had made a call to Mohit to enquire facts of the case. Other allegations are baseless,” said SHO Gyan Singh.

The victim, in the purported suicide note, said his wife’s conversion had upset her family. The suicide letter, uploaded to his Instagram story, is addressed to CM Adityanath, and demands justice. It alleges that his wife’s parents and relatives are responsible for his suicide.

An FIR has been filed under section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the woman’s father Salim, her mother, and relatives Dilshad and Naushad. Dilshad has been arrested, police said.