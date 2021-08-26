In latest entrepreneurship session, HCL co-founder interacts with Delhi govt school students

Arjun Malhotra, Co-founder of HCL, interacted with students of Delhi government schools Thursday as part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum interactions.

The Delhi government organizes ‘Live Interaction Sessions’ with entrepreneurs for students as a part of the curriculum.

Speaking at the interaction, Malhotra spoke about his journey towards becoming an entrepreneur.

“Self-motivation and self-confidence are very important to move ahead in life. During the start of HCL, I believed that micro-processors would bring in a big change in the computer world, so I left my job and started HCL with my friends. When you do any work, think about how to save time, how to improve it. When you start doing this, then there will be no such problem for which you do not have a solution. Always try to find smarter people than yourself and listen to their words carefully. Also learn to accept your wrong decisions, these things will help you to succeed as an entrepreneur,” he said.

He also spoke to students about relationships with co-workers. “To become a better and successful entrepreneur, it is important how you treat your co-workers. As a team leader, you should always support and encourage your team members. You must make the people working with you feel important, this will increase their ability to work. Every night before sleeping, think about all the work done by you during the day and if you have done something wrong, then the next day apologize to the person concerned, your behaviour will help you move forward,” he said.

At the interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the 10 students with the best projects under the Seed Money Project of the curriculum will be directly admitted to the BBA course at NSUT and DTU.