In Delhi’s Kirari, filthy water at home forces residents out

Incessant rainfall for the past three days has turned Kirari’s Agar Nagar in Outer Delhi into a “living hell” for residents, with water entering homes, knee-deep water in some lanes, and even makeshift boats being used to connect two blocks.

With many people leaving their homes or moving to upper floors, the situation has punctured claims by several agencies that the capital was prepared to deal with the monsoon.

The two-room home of Manoj Singh (23) has knee-deep water, forcing the family to shift to a rented accommodation nearby. “The water stinks, my father is sick and because we don’t have rooms on the first floor, we had to shift,” he said.

Bharti’s home faced a similar problem, but she and her family of six had built a single room on an upper floor especially for such a situation. “My husband is undergoing treatment at RML ever since an accident. He can’t walk but each time we call a cab, the driver refuses to come here,” she said.

The Indian Express visited at least 30 homes in the area where dirty water had entered. Locals said the number of such houses in the area is more than 300.

Many fear for their children’s safety while going to school, and spread of diseases due to a nullah nearby.

Area councillor Poonam Prashar Jha said boats were being used to travel between blocks E and F since only the former has a major market.

She said she has asked engineers of the North MCD to expedite work of pumping out water but their response has been slow. “There is no sewer line here. AAP keeps announcing new sewer line work, but you can see the situation on the ground.”

Area MLA Rituraj Govind, however, said the Delhi government has started work on a sewer line in the area. “While work has been finished in some blocks, it is in progress elsewhere.”

He said the area being low lying and the model code of conduct coming into force during the Lok Sabha polls had impacted work, which should be finished this year.

North MCD commissioner Varsha Joshi said she was supposed to hold a meeting with the irrigation and flood control department to find a solution, which was deferred due to the rising levels in the Yamuna. “We pump (out water) as and when needed,” she said.