Delhi: In Kalindi College, governing body and principal face off

The Governing Body of Kalindi College Saturday resolved to set up a one-man judicial inquiry against the officiating principal for alleged financial and administrative irregularities, and also decided not to extend her tenure. The principal, however, alleged the meeting was “illegal”.

Academic Council member Naveen Gaur had in April written to the GB Chairman and the V-C raising the allegations, including that officiating principal Naina Hasija suppressed a report of an Internal Audit Officer (IAO) which stated that there was no approval or sanction by any competent authority for bills regarding expenditure incurred by her for prizes amounting to more than Rs 2 lakh for an event in 2013-2014.

It was also alleged that she got herself transferred from the Contributory Provident Fund scheme to the General Provident Fund without approval from the UGC or following the DU procedure; manipulated documents and did undue favours to certain contractors; and appointed an auditor for the college without following the due procedure.

The minutes of the GB meeting held Saturday read, “The GB resolves that no extension be given to Prof Naina Hasija, as Acting/Officiating Principal forthwith. The GB authorises the Chairman of the GB to appoint the senior-most faculty member as the new Acting Principal in accordance with DU norms.”

“… GB resolves to constitute an inquiry on… issues involving administrative and financial illegalities/irregularities,” it said, adding, “to conduct the inquiry in a fair and disciplined manner”, a “one man judicial enquiry headed by a retired judicial officer as Inquiring Authority” will be formed.

When contacted, Hasija said the meeting was illegal:“How can there be a legal meeting without the principal as member secretary? I wasn’t present for the meeting and these minutes are wrong. I’m sitting in my office and doing my official work even now.”