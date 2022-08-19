48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested a 48-year-old man Thursday for allegedly being involved in terror funding. Police said the accused, Mohammad Yaseen, had allegedly been involved in funding Lashkar-e-Taiba and al-Badr via hawala transactions.

Police said the accused had allegedly given Rs 10 lakh to a J&K terror operative, who was arrested with the amount from aJ bus stand in Jammu. A case had also been filed in Jammu under provisions of the UAPA in this regard.

The Delhi Police said information had been received from the J&K Police and central agencies about a person involved in terror funding, who operated from Meena Bazaar. Yaseen was subsequently arrested.

Police said Yaseen was a garment trader allegedly working as a hawala money conduit, collecting funds from abroad and delivering it to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said, “Mohammed Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money is being sent to India at Surat and Mumbai through South Africa. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi this amount was further transferred to J&K through different couriers.”

Police said the accused had allegedly received Rs 24 lakh via South Africa, out of which Rs 17 lakh had been sent via two couriers to J&K. Of these, Rs 10 lakh was recovered at the Jammu bus stand, while the remaining Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the house of the accused.