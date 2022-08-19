scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police

Garment trader Mohammad Yasin worked as a hawala agent, facilitating the funding of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, police said.

Police said that the accused had received Rs 24 lakh via South Africa, out of which Rs 17 lakh had been sent via two couriers to J&K.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested a 48-year-old man Thursday for allegedly being involved in terror funding. Police said the accused, Mohammad Yaseen, had allegedly been involved in funding Lashkar-e-Taiba and al-Badr via hawala transactions.

Police said the accused had allegedly given Rs 10 lakh to a J&K terror operative, who was arrested with the amount from aJ bus stand in Jammu. A case had also been filed in Jammu under provisions of the UAPA in this regard.

The Delhi Police said information had been received from the J&K Police and central agencies about a person involved in terror funding, who operated from Meena Bazaar. Yaseen was subsequently arrested.

Police said Yaseen was a garment trader allegedly working as a hawala money conduit, collecting funds from abroad and delivering it to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said, “Mohammed Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money is being sent to India at Surat and Mumbai through South Africa. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi this amount was further transferred to J&K through different couriers.”

More from Delhi

Police said the accused had allegedly received Rs 24 lakh via South Africa, out of which Rs 17 lakh had been sent via two couriers to J&K. Of these, Rs 10 lakh was recovered at the Jammu bus stand, while the remaining Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the house of the accused.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:03:10 pm
Next Story

‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half
US study

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement