In Inderpuri, will provide free housing to all poor in next term: CM Kejriwal

“Ever since I have made bus rides for women free in the capital, I have been subject to abuses and ridicule by the opposition parties,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday. He was addressing a public gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony for development works at JJR colony in Inderpuri.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the AAP government in the last five years, Kejriwal explained how Delhi is the only state in the country to provide free power supply, free travel to women and world-class facilities in health and education sectors. “They ask where will the money come from? I will tell you where the money will come from. Recently, the CM of Gujarat purchased a helicopter for worth Rs 190 crore for his personal use. On the other hand, I only had to spend Rs 140 crore to make travel free for women. I did not buy myself a helicopter, instead, I made commute free for women,” he said.

Promising to construct houses for everyone in the capital, the CM said that the plan after elections is to provide housing to poor people living in slums.

Delhi government is the first in country to provide free travel to women, power supply: Kejriwal Delhi government is the first in country to provide free travel to women, power supply: Kejriwal

“You live in jhuggis and face embarassment when you entertain guests at home. Your kids grow up and go to college and feel embarrased while admitting that they live in jhuggis. We will put an end to this. We have alredy relocated 5,000 people from slums to flats, and they are happy. When we handed over the keys to them, they were so happy that they had tears in their eyes. One lives under hardship in kachcha houses due to want of money. Anyone with money would like to buy a house, but poor people are forced to live in jhuggis. Nobody wants to live in jhuggis,” he said, claiming that not a single jhuggi has been demolished under the AAP regime.

The CM also inaugurated a four-storey Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Memorial Old Age Ashram in Wazirpur, saying the AAP government is the first one to honour the elderly. The capital has three functional old-age homes and seven are under construction.

The old-age home is also equipped with state of the art facilities for the elderly, which includes entertainment and nutritious food. “The nation which serves and respects its elderly is the one which progresses. This is what the Indian culture teaches us — to respect the elderly. We are the first government that honours the elderly,” The CM said.

