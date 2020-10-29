In hospital, JNU student asked to clear road

Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav said, "I'm not aware of this. We had told security to serve the notice but nobody told the guard to go to the hospital."

JNU students’ union joint secretary Mohd Danish Wednesday alleged he was issued a notice from the administration, for “illegal occupation” of a road inside the university, at Safdarjung Hospital where he is currently admitted due to dengue. The notice was issued by Chief Proctor Dhananjay Singh over a protest by JNUSU demanding entry inside campus for not just PhD students but all research scholars.

Singh said, “No such orders were given. I don’t know who in the security department took the decision. If this has happened, it is insensitive and inappropriate.”

Danish claimed he was handed the notice by a JNU security. Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav said, “I’m not aware of this. We had told security to serve the notice but nobody told the guard to go to the hospital.” Registrar Pramod Kumar said he wasn’t aware of the matter.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and general secretary Satish Yadav also received similar notices. Ghosh said: “JNUSU will continue its protest…”

