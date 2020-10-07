In Gurgaon’s pollution plan: Hotspots and vehicle checks

Vehicle emissions will be checked at 18 busy spots

Gurgaon administration has formulated a pollution action plan, which will be implemented in coordination with several departments and agencies. Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Haryana Pollution Control Board will form teams for the same, which will also keep a check on waste burning.

As part of the plan, HPCB has identified potential pollution hotspots — Phases I-V of Udyog Vihar, Sector 18 industrial centre, industrial area in Sector 37, IMT Manesar, Behrampur, Begumpur Khatola, and units located outside industrial areas.

“If any units are found violating emission standards, action as per law will be taken,” said Kuldeep Singh, Regional Officer, HPCB. Vehicle emissions will be monitored by traffic police, which will check PUC certificates at 18 busy spots.

