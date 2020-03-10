In Gurgaon, traders say Holi material has no takers

In the Phase-1 market, similarly, a shopkeeper who did not want to be named said that sales have dipped by 70%. In the Phase-1 market, similarly, a shopkeeper who did not want to be named said that sales have dipped by 70%.

Prashant Bansal, who has been running a shop in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar for the last 15 years, looks forward to Holi every year for the surge it brings to business. The colours and pichkaris he stocks up practically fly off the shelves, he said. But not this time. “Most people don’t seem to be celebrating Holi because of fear of (coronavirus) infection,” he said.

“Normally our sales begin to rise in the week leading up to Holi. In the last week though, there have been very few people who have purchased colours,” said the shopkeeper.

“Our sales this year have been 30% of what it usually is. I don’t blame people for being cautious, but what do we do with all these extra products?” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police, after a meeting held by Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil, decided to deploy additional police force across the district to ensure law and order is maintained during celebrations.

