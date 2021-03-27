In Gurgaon, pvt firms to vaccinate employees on site

To step up the pace of vaccination, it was decided in the meeting that hours for the same will be extended at government hospitals from April 16.

Beginning April 1, camps will be set up at large corporate firms in Gurgaon to administer the Covid vaccine to employees above the age of 45. This was decided at a meeting held Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said: “This will be the first experiment of its kind in the country. Prior to this, Gurgaon was also the first in the country to start setting up Covid vaccination camps in condominiums of high-rise buildings; this is now being implemented across the country.”

To step up the pace of vaccination, it was decided in the meeting that hours for the same will be extended at government hospitals from April 16. “At present, more than 100 government health centres and 56 private hospitals are administering vaccines. Of these, 13, of which 11 are private hospitals, are vaccinating people between 8 am and 8 pm while the others are doing so between 9 am and 5 pm. From April 16, however, all government set ups will administer vaccines from 8 am,” said Dr Yadav.

24×7 vaccination, meanwhile, was stopped at five hospitals from Friday evening. At a meeting last week, officials had initially said it would be stopped from April 1 due to “low footfall” during the night session hours.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also discussed the fact that the rate of daily Covid vaccinations at private hospitals is lower as compared to government health centres. None of the representatives of private hospitals were able to give a “satisfactory” answer for the same. He subsequently reminded them to vaccinate any eligible person as per government directions.

The Civil Surgeon also directed representatives of private and government hospitals to vaccinate any person who has come from abroad as long as they are able to produce a passport and ID. Regarding hospitalisation and hospital facilities, Dr Yadav told representatives that “there has been no change in the policy regarding home isolation and hospitalisation” and “people who do not need hospitalisation should not be admitted to the hospital”.

On reservation of beds for Covid patients at hospitals, which currently have been directed to reserve 35% of beds, the CMO said “the number of beds will be increased if the number of Covid patients increases, so all hospitals should be mentally prepared”.

Since December-end, the number of daily cases has remained low. However, cases saw an uptick this month. For the last eight days, more than 100 cases have been recorded daily, with the number peaking on Friday with 269 fresh infections. The last time it touched this figure was on December 13 last year, when 275 cases had been recorded.

Ahead of Holi, Garg also issued orders prohibiting “public celebrations and gatherings, congregations”. The order comes into force from March 26 to March 29.