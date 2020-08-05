In Gurgaon, prep lags for dengue, malaria

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Dr Yadav also confirmed that an alternate facility is being set up in the basement. Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Dr Yadav also confirmed that an alternate facility is being set up in the basement.

Despite the ongoing monsoon season, Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital, which has been focussed on testing and treating Covid-19 patients over the last four months, is yet to set up a ward to treat cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, which tend to surface during this season.

Although fogging and Gambusia fishes, which consume larvae of mosquitoes, have been introduced to prevent mosquito breeding, the provisions to admit and treat those who contract vector-borne infections have suffered neglect amid the Covid outbreak.

“The ward earlier used to treat those with vector-borne diseases had to be converted into an isolation ward due to the Covid outbreak. We are working on alternate arrangements and figuring out space for a ward to treat dengue and malaria patients,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

A Civil Hospital senior official said anonymously that the health department had on Tuesday afternoon zeroed in on the hospital’s basement to set up the ward. However, the basement is prone to instances of waterlogging each time there is a heavy downpour.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Dr Yadav also confirmed that an alternate facility is being set up in the basement. “We are providing the facility in the basement. The ward used to be located there earlier as well, but water accumulation had become a problem. We are in talks with the Public Works Department to resolve this,” said Dr Yadav.

“It should be ready within the week. Most cases start coming after August 15, with the peak usually in September. The ward will definitely be ready by then,” said the official.

