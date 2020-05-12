In Gurgaon, nod to 1,000 industrial units to resume operations

1,330 establishments with staff of 1,06,751 workers have been permitted to resume work since April 20. 1,330 establishments with staff of 1,06,751 workers have been permitted to resume work since April 20.

Over 1,000 industrial establishments and more than 90 construction sites in Gurgaon have received permission to resume operations over the last 20 days, as the district administration begins relaxing lockdown norms.

According to officials, since April 20, when the administration began granting permission to industries to resume work, a total of 1,330 establishments, with a cumulative staff of 1,06,751 workers, have been permitted to resume work.

“While disposing off the applications through the Department of Industry and Commerce, care is thus being taken to ensure that norms of social distancing are followed at the workplaces, and sanitisation related activities are continuously conducted,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

Until last month, permissions to operate was being given by committees constituted by the government after seeing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of every unit. But since last week, relaxations have been increased and permissions are automatically being granted by the Department of Industries to those who apply on the Saral Haryana portal.

“The applicants are required to attach an SOP with the application, which mentions measures being taken to ensure social distancing, precautionary measures against Covid-19, and other such things,” said Khatri.

Apart from industrial units, permission has also been granted to certain other entities to operate, including seven brick kilns which employ 568 workers. Permission has also been granted to resume construction activities at 96 sites across the district, cumulatively employing 20,228 workers.

“Workers at these sites have to stay there, with the responsibility for this arrangement lying on the shoulders of the owner of the construction site or the contractor,” said Khatri.

In addition, officials said a total of 581 shops have re-opened in rural areas, and 1,243 in urban areas.

While it is necessary to take precautions from the perspective of health safety, industries are being allowed to resume work so that workers are not worried about employment.

“Instructions have already been given to ensure social distance and other steps in these units to prevent coronavirus and, at the same time, duty officers have also been appointed to supervise these works and ensure health-related safety measures are fully followed,” he said.

