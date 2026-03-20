In Gurgaon, MCG’s sanitation budget slashed by nearly 20%; only 35% of allotted funds used in current fiscal

During the meeting, Vijay Kumar, Chief Accounts Officer, MCG, tabled the budget estimates for 2026-27 before the House. He informed the members that the corporation has projected an income of ₹1,918 crore and an expenditure of ₹1,875 crore for the coming financial year.
Gurgaon spent only 35% of the budget allotted in the current fiscal for door-to-door collection, transportation and processing the municipal solid waste generated daily, according to the data submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in the House on Wednesday as the civic body tabled the 2026-27 Budget. In the 2026-27 Budget, the civic body has allocated Rs 250 crore under this head, slashed by nearly 20% compared to Rs 310.68 crore allocated last year.
While presenting the Budget, the civic body — citing detailed estimates — admitted that only Rs 119.76 crore is projected to be utilised by the end of the current fiscal.
Ad-hoc arrangements with vendors with tender for waste collection and processing taking time to shape up remained a key challenge last year after the MCG terminated the services of the previous agency in charge for non-performance in June 2024.
The House on Wednesday unanimously approved the estimated budget for the financial year 2026-27 at a special meeting held at John Hall in Civil Lines. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra.
During the meeting, Vijay Kumar, Chief Accounts Officer, MCG, tabled the budget estimates for 2026-27 before the House. He informed the members that the corporation has projected an income of ₹1,918 crore and an expenditure of ₹1,875 crore for the coming financial year.
The revenue is expected to come from various sources.
From water and sewerage charges, collections are projected at ₹80 crore against last year’s ₹50 crore, of which ₹56.38 crore (103.36% of planned receipts) is expected this fiscal. Income from municipal bonds is pegged at ₹25 crore for 2026-27, the same as the last year’s estimate even as the collections so far this fiscal have been nil. Other major heads include advertisement permission fees at ₹120 crore.
The overall budget for sanitation and solid waste management expenses for 2026-27 has been estimated at ₹400 crore, said the civic body, while property tax collections are projected at Rs 325 crore, compared to Rs 332 crore collected so far this fiscal.
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Expected collections from stamp duty for the coming financial year stand at Rs 500 crore. The civic body collected Rs 239 crore in 2025-26 even as the estimates were pegged at Rs 500 crore.
Mayor Malhotra said the MCG’s budget for 2026-27 has been prepared with the objective of ensuring balanced and comprehensive development of the Millenium City. She added that special emphasis has been laid on strengthening sanitation services, improving basic amenities and upgrading the city’s infrastructure.
Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that all schemes and development works included in the budget would be implemented effectively and transparently. He added that the corporation would strive to further improve sanitation, basic services and civic amenities so that the city could emerge as a clean, well-managed and modern one.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More