In Gurgaon, MCG’s sanitation budget slashed by nearly 20%; only 35% of allotted funds used in current fiscal

During the meeting, Vijay Kumar, Chief Accounts Officer, MCG, tabled the budget estimates for 2026-27 before the House. He informed the members that the corporation has projected an income of ₹1,918 crore and an expenditure of ₹1,875 crore for the coming financial year.

Gurgaon spent only 35% of the budget allotted in the current fiscal for door-to-door collection, transportation and processing the municipal solid waste generated daily, according to the data submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in the House on Wednesday as the civic body tabled the 2026-27 Budget. In the 2026-27 Budget, the civic body has allocated Rs 250 crore under this head, slashed by nearly 20% compared to Rs 310.68 crore allocated last year.

While presenting the Budget, the civic body — citing detailed estimates — admitted that only Rs 119.76 crore is projected to be utilised by the end of the current fiscal.

Ad-hoc arrangements with vendors with tender for waste collection and processing taking time to shape up remained a key challenge last year after the MCG terminated the services of the previous agency in charge for non-performance in June 2024.