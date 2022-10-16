In Gurgaon, Khattar takes jibe at Punjab CM on SYL issue: ‘Ye toh aisa Mann hai jo maanta hi nhi’

A day after the Punjab and Haryana chief ministers failed to reach a consensus over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday took a jibe at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

At a felicitation function organised at Nayagaon village in Gurgaon, while referring to discussion in Friday’s meeting on the SYL issue, Khattar said, “… lekin ye toh aisa Mann hai jo maanta hi nhi… the case is already listed in the Supreme Court… they have said that the canal will be constructed…”

On Friday after a two-hour long meeting at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, Khattar had said that it was the “final meeting” with Punjab over the issue while Mann had said that his state does not have “a single drop of water to share”.

“For Haryana, the construction of SYL canal is a matter of life and death. The Supreme Court has pressed for it. The meeting was held in a very manohar mahol (pleasant atmosphere), but Mann Sahib did not agree,” Khattar had said on Friday.

In Gurgaon on Saturday, Khattar added that as per the survey findings compiled by an organisation, Haryana had bagged the first position in good governance in the country. “Dedicated efforts are being made to raise the standard of living of the poor by linking them with government schemes. By bringing radical changes to the government system, we have tried to solve the problems of the common people by ensuring a transparent system,” he said.

Khattar said that removing corruption was the utmost priority of his government. He also cited recent action being taken against gangsters, where the authorities had razed down illegally encroached properties of wanted gangsters in the State.

The chief minister said that after the Global City, which is being developed on an area of 1,000 acres in Gurgaon, comes up, “this city will be no less than Singapore and Dubai”.

He said that the world’s largest jungle safari would be developed on about 10,000 acres in the Aravalli mountain range in Gurgaon and Nuh districts. “It will develop into a major tourist destination in Delhi-NCR and will create a lot of employment opportunities in the region,” he added.